First Alert: Freezing temperatures possible next week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - An arctic blast of air is expected to invade the south for the week of Veterans Day. Freezing temperatures will be possible next week in Mississippi, including on the coast.
We get our first cool down on Friday November 8. That one will send our mornings into the chilly 40s for this weekend. Upper 30s are not out of the question on Saturday morning and Sunday morning for areas north of I-10.
A large section of the eastern and southern United States, including South Mississippi, will likely see much cooler than normal temperatures early next week, according to an outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.
Coastal Mississippi will see some of its coldest air of the season starting next Tuesday November 12 as a more powerful arctic blast arrives. Tuesday’s temperatures will struggle to top 50 degrees in the afternoon. And freezing temperatures will be possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
The threat for freezing temperatures will end after Wednesday morning. Conditions are expected to be less cold by next Thursday November 14 with mornings back into the chilly 40s and afternoons in the chilly 50s.
Models are starting to agree that temperatures will fall into the lower 30s and perhaps the 20s next Wednesday morning. Temperatures across all of South Mississippi on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning will drop to near or below freezing, which could become dangerous to unprotected pets and plants outdoors. The coldest areas are expected to be inland, mainly north of I-10, where temperatures as cold as the mid 20s will be possible which could lead to dangers to unprotected pipes.
It happened just last year: we had our first freeze of the post-summer season on November 15.
Biloxi has seen temperatures of 32 degrees or colder as early as October 28, according to weather records dating back to 1893. On average, Biloxi tends to see its first freeze of the season around early December.
Looking at the last 4 years, Biloxi’s first freeze has been trending earlier and earlier. Four years ago, the first freeze wasn’t until New Year’s. Three years ago, it was before Christmas. Two years ago, it was two weeks after Thanksgiving. Last year, it was the week before Thanksgiving.
So the trend has been earlier and earlier with the date of our first freezes in recent years.
Brace yourselves, as they say, and plan on a big cooldown early next week with perhaps the coldest temperatures early on Wednesday morning.
Temperatures are expected to drop to near or below 32 degrees. Cold weather alerts could be issued for our region due to dangerous conditions to pets and plants outdoors.
