First Alert: Freezing temperatures possible next week

Models are starting to agree that temperatures will fall into the lower 30s and perhaps the 20s next Wednesday morning. Temperatures across all of South Mississippi on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning will drop to near or below freezing, which could become dangerous to unprotected pets and plants outdoors. The coldest areas are expected to be inland, mainly north of I-10, where temperatures as cold as the mid 20s will be possible which could lead to dangers to unprotected pipes.