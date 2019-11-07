FBI hopes critical information helps identify serial killer’s New Orleans victim

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – The FBI hopes that’s a nugget of critical information will help the public identify a woman killed by the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.
Samuel Little confessed to 93 murders, including 4 in Louisiana. Federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible and they have been able to verify 50 confessions so far.
One of his victims, a woman killed in the Little Woods area of New Orleans in 1982, lived with her mother and acted as a caretaker for her mother who was sickly and possibly an invalid, according to the FBI.
He said the woman was black and in her 30s. “I met her in a nightclub in New Orleans, her and her sisters. She had two sisters. Her youngest sister was having a birthday party," Little said.
He says the woman left with him in his car, a Lincoln Continental, that night. He says he drove her to Little Woods off the I-10 where he drowned her in a body of water.
Little told the FBI he left the woman’s body lying on the bank.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.