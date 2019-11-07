Escaped MDOC inmate captured in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A state inmate who escaped from a work detail in Lincoln County on Monday is back in custody.
Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Dennis Farrell Blansett, 46, was captured in the Foxworth community Thursday morning.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Blansett escaped from a work detail with the Mississippi Department of Transportation around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office alerted people in Foxworth, saying Blansett had ties to the Ranch Road area.
MCSO officials said Blansett was in the Ranch Road area when he was arrested by MDOC officers around 10:45 a.m.
Blansett is serving 30 years in prison for six convictions, including five counts of nonresidential burglary and one count theft of a motor vehicle, in Marion County. MDOC officials said he will now face an escape charge as well.
