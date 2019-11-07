Community says final goodbyes as Bishop Roger Morin laid to rest

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The third bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi, Bishop Roger Morin was laid to rest Thursday.
Bishop Moran passed away Oct. 31, and his life was celebrated at a Mass of Christian burial at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Biloxi. He was 78 years old.
The Catholic faithful gathered at BVM Catholic Church in Biloxi to memorialize and celebrate the remarkable life of Bishop Roger Morin. Members of the parish were filled with love, emotion and memories.
“He had a very wry wit. He was always upbeat and caring. A very giving person, generous, just very devoted to his church and people,” said Rosalee McIntosh.
Bishop Morin was installed as the third bishop in the Catholic diocese in 2009. The Massachusetts native served faithfully until 2016. He died on a flight while returning from a trip to Boston.
A somber and inspirational Mass allowed members of the diocese to pay their last respects to a religious figure who touched so many lives.
“He was a very kind, sweet and gentle man who looked out for others,” Linda Bourgeois said.
In a horse-drawn hearse, Bishop Morin’s body was taken to the Bishops Cemetery and Memorial Prayer Garden behind the church, where he was interred.
“Bishop Morin gave his entire life to priesthood and he did so in a manner that was happy, joyful and totally committed to his work. Yes, it’s sad for us, but at the same time we present him to the Lord for his happiness in heaven,” said Dennis Carver.
The first Bishop of the Diocese, Joseph Howze, is also buried in the Cemetery and Prayer Garden.
