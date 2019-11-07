Brees on the Saints success: “I don’t think we’ve reached our potential yet”

“You asked the question about can we start better. Yes, we can start better. That is an area of improvement. We can continue to get better at third downs, sustaining drives, which is going to result in more points, which is going to be better in a red zone efficiency. All those little things that at the end of the year, when you look at the playoff teams, the teams that are playing for something, man, they are up at the top in all these categories. We need to continue to strive to do that,” said Brees.