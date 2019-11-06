Showers possible on Thursday

The rest of tonight will be quiet and mild. Lows will drop into the mid 60s by Thursday morning.
A few showers may pop up Thursday morning, but we’ll have a better chance for rain by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. As a cold front passes through, we’ll be much cooler by Friday morning. Lows will be in the low 50s. It will be breezy and dry on Friday afternoon with highs in the low 60s.
We’ll mainly stay in the 60s this weekend. Lows will be in the 40s. Sunshine is expected on Saturday and Sunday.
We’ll warm up near 70 by Monday before a strong cold front approaches us. Showers are possible through Tuesday, and we may cool down into the 50s for daytime highs. Lows could drop into the 30s.
