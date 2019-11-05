Seasonably warm Wednesday. Showers tomorrow afternoon.

After a cool morning in the 50s, expect temperatures to rise back into the seasonably warm 70s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A stray rain shower can’t be ruled out today, but the majority of us will probably stay dry all day. Our next significant rain chance will arrive for the second half of the week as a cold front moves in. As of now, the most likely timeframe for wet weather this week in South Mississippi will be from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. This timing can change depending on the speed of the front as it approaches so stay tuned for updates. Temperatures will be cooler than normal thanks to the cold front: expect mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s heading into Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. But at least it will be nice and dry for any weekend outdoor events. Veterans Day Monday looks cool. And we could become chilly around the middle of next week with mornings in the 30s and 40s and afternoons in the 50s and 60s. In the tropics, no new tropical systems are expected to form over the next five days in the Gulf, Caribbean or Atlantic. There are no tropical threats to Mississippi. Hurricane season ends in 3 weeks.