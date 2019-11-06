Scott DeLano wins against Dixie Newman for District 50 Senate seat

Scott DeLano reacts to winning District 50 Senate seat
By WLOX Staff | November 5, 2019 at 9:47 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 10:57 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Scott DeLano has won the special election for the District 50 Senate seat over Dixie Newman.

By a narrow margin of 201 votes, DeLano over Newman, who started Tuesday with a lead of 126 votes.

This has been a roller coaster of an election season for the Senate District 50 candidate,

Newman was declared the winner during the primary election on Aug. 6 and again after a review and recount. Officials declared Newman won by one vote.

Delano challenged the results of that election after he believed some voters received the wrong ballots.

A special circuit court judge ordered a partial re-vote in five of the 16 precincts of the district.

The special election this year is due to the retirement of Tommy Gollott.

