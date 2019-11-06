Pass Christian man, two others arrested after agents recover over 110 pounds of meth

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pass Christian man and two others were arrested after agents recovered approximately 114 pounds of methamphetamine in Harrison County.
Aaron Whavers, 49, of Pass Christian; Gerald Jones, 64, of Mobile, Alabama; and Sharard Collier, 43, of Inglewood, California, were charged Tuesday with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
On Monday, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Harrison County CNET Agents conducted searches of Whavers’ residence on Firetower Road in Pass Christian and a tractor-trailer truck parked at a truck stop on County Farm Road in Long Beach.
Agents recovered approximately 51 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of heroin, a Glock .40 caliber pistol and $30,000 from Whavers’ residence.
Authorities also recovered approximately 63 pounds of methamphetamine from the tractor-trailer truck parked at the truck stop in Long Beach. The estimated value of the recovered narcotics is more than $1 million.
Whavers, Jones and Collier made their initial appearances on Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John C. Gargiulo, Southern District of Mississippi, and were ordered to be held without bond pending a detention and preliminary hearing.
The preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. before United States Magistrate Judge Robert H. Walker in Gulfport. If convicted, Whavers, Jones and Collier face sentences of up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million.
These arrests and seizures are the result of a joint investigation by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force in Pascagoula, Miss., Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Harrison County Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team, Harrison and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices and the South Mississippi Metropolitan Enforcement Team in Pascagoula. U.S. Border Patrol and the Jackson and Harrison County Sheriff’s Offices Canines assisted with the investigation.
