$20 million granted for new overpass in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation issued a $20.46 million Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development grant to assist with construction of a new roadway and overpass in Gulfport.
“The grants announced today will support the completion of two high-priority projects in Mississippi that will improve safety and enhance access to important economic centers,” Sen. Roger Wicker said. “I thank Secretary Elaine Chao and the Department of Transportation for recognizing the importance of these projects, which will benefit Mississippians.”
The $20.46 million grant to the City of Gulfport will support the addition of nearly two miles of new roadway to connect Daniel Boulevard to existing commercial centers along Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 49 and Airport Road.
“BUILD grants are highly competitive. Gulfport and Starkville will benefit from federal funding that will help them continue their economic growth through transportation, infrastructure, and safety improvements,” Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said. “We’ll keep working as a delegation to promote Mississippi communities as they work on infrastructure projects.”
The project, which is expected to cost a total of $32.17 million, would include new lighting, storm drain improvements, roundabouts, and multi-modal paths. The city expects the project would encourage future development and provide critical safety enhancements along an important economic corridor.
“I was proud to support this BUILD grant application and continue the progress of economic development for the city of Gulfport,” said Congressman Steven Palazzo. “This funding will allow for improved infrastructure on the Gulf Coast and better serve south Mississippi’s transportation needs with a safe and reliable multi-modal transportation system.”
Another $12.66 million was granted to support road improvements along Mississippi Highway 182/MLK Drive in Starkville.
