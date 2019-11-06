Ice floor problems delay Coast Coliseum ice skating

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans to open the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for public ice skating are on hold for now.
Crews installing the ice floor said Wednesday it’s not freezing correctly so they’re having to pull up the ice that was already laid down and make repairs. The process of layering the ice takes time, and crews are working around the clock to get the ice issue solved as quickly as possible.
Public ice skating was originally scheduled to start Friday, November 8. A new opening date will be announced once the ice issue is fixed.
Coast Coliseum officials want to stress that the issue will not impact the Disney on Ice shows scheduled for later this month.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.