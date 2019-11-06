Harrison County School District celebrates groundbreaking of West Harrison Middle School

“We’ve created different spaces within, like the band hall. We’ve put sound panels all over the walls to help so that the students can actually hear what they’re playing,” Hardy said. “We’ll have a softball and baseball playing field. We’ll also have a football playing field for the seventh and eighth grade. This gives them direct access from the school, in which they’ll be attending. We’re doing everything we possibly can to give the students the space, amenities and equipment that they need to be successful."