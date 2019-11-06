Coast veterans visit National World War II Musuem

NEW ORLEANS, Miss. (WLOX) - A walk through the National World War II Museum brought back memories for Jerry White.
From the movie shown at the beginning of the tour to the different exhibits, it all left an impression.
He didn’t fight in World War II, but he did fight in another war: the Vietnam War.
“That was my war. That’s where I experienced my trauma of war, so being reminded of that, and being taken that close back through film," White said.
It was a reminder of something he knows all too well - freedom isn't free.
“All of that came because of a price that was paid so that we can be here today, and live the lifestyle that we live today," he said.
Honoring those who sacrificed it all is the reason why many of these veterans made the trip.
“We’re thinking of all the people that we lost. Our family lost an uncle at the Battle of Bulge. Those guys went through a lot, and I mean a lot," said Sam Rimmel.
“We fought a lot of wars, but I think that World War II probably was the greatest. There was a lot of casualties, a lot of death," said Stanley Jetson.
This is the eighth year that Riemann Family Funeral Homes has sponsored this trip to show appreciation to our country’s heroes.
Every year brings out those who have served in every military branch and in a number of different wars - including, in the past, World War II veterans.
“I think giving back is something that we’re all responsible for doing, and this is just a small way to do that just to say thank you," said Chad Riemann, president of Riemann Family Funeral Homes.
A small way to say thank you that’s much appreciated by these veterans.
“I think everybody in the country should go through here, just so they’re clear about the history of our country, and the price that people paid, just so they can be free," said Ron Edwards.
Riemann Family Funeral Homes plans this trip every year as close to Veteran’s Day as possible.
