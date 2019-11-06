Biloxi mayor gives update on massive infrastructure work project

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city’s massive infrastructure project is expanding to the Point Cadet area in Biloxi.
Mayor FoFo Gilich gave attendees at Wednesday morning’s Breakfast with the Mayor an update on where the work is currently. Gilich says in east Biloxi, ongoing infrastructure work, north of the tracks, is in its final phase with less than two miles of road left to finish. He also said there will be three more phases on the south side of the tracks.
The work, costing $340 million, is expected to take another three years to complete.
The mayor also talked about the big plans for Popp’s Ferry Road. Gilich says in the next 20 years, the hope is to not only have a new Popp’s Ferry Bridge, but also a connector road that will ultimately connect Hwy 67 south to Hwy 90.
“Phase one is to extend Popp’s Ferry from Pass Road all the way to Hwy 90. Phase two would be the new bridge," Mayor Gilich explained. "But we want to be very aggressive and take what we call Shriners’ Blvd all the way from 67 across the new bridge from I-10 to Popp’s Ferry, so two new bridges without draws.”
Mayor Gilich says the new bridge is still years away, but plans call for it to be 90 feet high, so tall vessels can pass under. He says it will look similar to the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.