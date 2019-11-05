Volunteers needed to ‘feed the needy’ turkey dinners on Thanksgiving

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Law enforcement officers, firefighters, and public safety workers often team up to keep our communities safe but, once again this year, they are joining forces to give back to people in need.
For the last three decades, public safety workers from Harrison County and dozens of volunteers have spent Thanksgiving Day dishing out turkey dinners to people. For many, it's the only Thanksgiving meal they will eat.
Once again this year, police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, deputies, EMTs, and other public safety workers from Harrison County will work together to dish out turkey dinners for their Feed the Needy initiative.
For the last 30 years, Feed the Needy has grown from feeding a handful of people to providing over 4,800 meals a year to people in need during the holiday season.
The Gulfport Police Department says the program is funded only through donations and the kindness of the county’s citizens. It’s that generosity of spirit that they are relying on again this year as they ask the public to step up and volunteer.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help package and/or deliver meals can do so by showing up at the Lyman Community Center at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, which is Nov. 28. The Lyman Community Center is located at 13472 Hwy. 49 in Gulfport.
Monetary donations can also be sent to the following address: Gulfport Police, ATTN: Feed the Needy, 2220 15th St., Gulfport, MS 39501. Anyone with questions about the program is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5703.
If you or someone you know is a person in need of a Thanksgiving meal, requests can be made by calling any of the public safety agencies listed below:
- Biloxi: 228-385-3033
- D’Iberville: 228-396-4252
- Gulfport: 228-868-5703
- Gulfport Fire: 228-868-5950
- Harrison County Sheriff: 228-896-0606
- Long Beach: 228-865-1981
- Pass Christian: 228-452-3301
The deadline to request a meal is Monday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.