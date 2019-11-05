TRAFFIC ALERT: Nine vehicle crash on Hwy. 90 in Pascagoula causing delays

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A nine-vehicle crash on Highway 90 in Pascagoula just before the turn off for Ingalls Shipbuilding is causing major traffic delays.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes where Jerry St. Pe Highway and U.S. 90 meet. Police have not released any information about the types of vehicles or whether anyone is seriously injured.
As of 7:30 a.m., only one lane is open at this time and MDOT estimates that it will take 50 minutes to clear. Traffic is backed up 3-4 miles going into Gautier. Police advise drivers to be patient and expect delays if traveling through that area.
We will update this story as new details become available.
To see real-time traffic updates, visit MDOT’s Traffic website.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.