Some issues, heavy voter turnout reported at polls

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Election Day is underway and some precincts are reporting long lines and a few issues.
According to Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner, there has been heavy voter turnout in the first two hours of voting. However, some problems have been reported. Ladner said she and her clerks are working with election commissioners and poll workers to resolve the issues.
Problems have been reported at two of the Senate District 50 split precincts where there was confusion surrounding voters needing to vote in two separate elections.
Voters at the Howard Creek precinct at Coalville United Methodist Church reported no one giving directions for the special election. Ladner sent a clerk to assist poll workers there.
Ladner said signs should be posted at the split precincts and poll workers are to direct voters first to the special election table for voters to check in and vote in the Senate District 50 election; then, voters should be directed to the general election check-in table to get on that ballot.
At the Donal Snyder Center, there was early confusion about the split precinct as well as a jammed ballot machine. Voters had to put ballots in the emergency bin which quickly filled up.
“A tech was changing out the machine,” Ladner said. “The ballots in the emergency bill will be run after the polls close and there are quite a few.”
WLOX witnessed confusion and frustration at the old Skate Park precinct in Gulfport which is a split precinct for two state house districts. A phone call to the circuit clerk quickly cleared up the confusion, still some voters left frustrated before voting.
