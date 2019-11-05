Political party offices make last-minute push for votes ahead of Election Day

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With just a few hours until the polls open in South Mississippi, campaign volunteers spent Monday reminding people to do their civic duty.
“We’re running campaign ads, where we are reminding people just to get out and vote," said Dan Carr, President of the Harrison County Republican Club.
“Let’s take it back a couple weeks ago, we were doing postcards, we were stuffing envelopes, getting mailers out," said Bruce Northridge, Chair of the Hancock County Democratic Party.
One thing party leaders can agree on: nothing beats door-to-door campaigning.
Northridge stated, “Politics on TV seems so remote. When someone comes and knocks on your door and you get to talk about the issues and talk about the candidates, that’s small deed democracy.”
Carr said, “Nothing is more valuable than that. Its us personally one on one reminding our friends, our relatives and coworkers to get out and to vote.”
Energy is high at the The Harrison County Republican Club after Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Biloxi to support Tate Reeves, the Republican gubernatorial candidate.
“One thing that he got out was to study hard and to pray hard, and so that’s what I want to encourage for those who are making last-minute decisions," said Carr.
In Hancock County, volunteers worked late into the night to contact potential voters. Northridge said one big approach to campaigning was educating voters of the fundamentals of politics.
He explained, “We started having public education forums and teaching people about civics and how state government works up in Jackson, how county elections work.”
Both parties are optimistic about the election and confident that voters will make the right choices.
“We have a very good chance to have all 8 seats to be red, to be Republican," said Carr. "If that happens, that’ll be a great day for the state of Mississippi.”
Northridge said, "We really think education is the key. If they know the issues, we think we’re on the positive side of almost all the issues.”
