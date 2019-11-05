Oceans in Action workshop shows off latest in marine technology

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Collaboration and innovation are happening now on the Gulf Coast as federal, state, local and private organizations get a look at the latest marine technology out there.
The Mississippi Enterprise for Technology and The Marine Technology Society’s Oceans in Action workshop is underway this week. The three-day workshop is a regional marine technology event focuses on emerging technologies, presentations, meetings, and exhibits of the latest technology. Live demonstrations will also take place at USM’s Marine Research Center.
Dozens showed up Monday to learn and build connections for the future.
“We have got some fabulous speakers lined up. Not just for today but for the next couple of days. And this has really been top notch. We have seen some high quality talks,” said Ocean in Action Chairmen Laurie Jugan.
Jugan believes the workshop to be huge in allowing individuals as well as groups share new ideas and technology for the better of all. While Monday and Tuesday are filled with programs and educational sessions, much of the new technology that is making a difference out at sea will be demonstrated Wednesday at the Advanced Naval Technique Exercise.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am about what is going to occur on Wednesday because we are going to show all the different vignettes we have accomplished throughout the year," said Technical Director for Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command William Burnett. "Where we take industry and we take our operators,we have more oceanographers here on the gulf coast than anywhere else. We get them all together to demonstrate how we can effectively and efficiently conduct naval operations and keep ourselves safe and our country free.”
Excitement is also building towards Friday as USM’s Associate Vice President for Research announced the groundbreaking for the Ocean Enterprise Project.
“Ocean Enterprise is a, you can look at it as a physical space, you know it is going to be a large building. 62,000 square feet being built down at the Port of Gulfport. We’re doing the groundbreaking Friday,” said USM Associate Vice President for Research Monty Graham.
The excitement growing because the project will provide a place where Agencies, both state and federal, can mix with academia as well as industry.
“To have all three of those entities, we call it a triple helix. Where you have agencies and government working with industry and working with academia. To have those three working together, that is the core of where innovation comes from," said Graham.
The “Oceans in Action” workshop continues Tuesday with speakers from the US Naval Research Laboratory, the Department of Marine Resources, USM’s Department of Marine Science, and others. It will end Wednesday with a presentation on Operational Navy Updates, like the U.S. Navy testing of unmanned systems in Mississippi waters.
