Nice, fall-like weather. Slightly warmer for now.

Today starts a little warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the 50s instead of 40s. Expect partly cloudy skies with seasonably warm highs in the lower to mid 70s. Our next rain chance will arrive for the second half of the week as a cold front moves in. As of now, the most likely timeframe for wet weather this week in South Mississippi will be from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. This timing can change depending on the speed of the front as it approaches so stay tuned for updates. Temperatures will be cooler than normal thanks to the cold front: expect mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. But at least it will be nice and dry for any weekend outdoor events and dry weather should continue into Veterans Day Monday too. In the tropics, no new tropical systems are expected to form over the next five days in the Gulf, Caribbean or Atlantic. There are no tropical threats to Mississippi. Hurricane season ends in 3 weeks.