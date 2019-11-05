Lady Bulldogs defeat Coastal Alabama-South in home opener

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Freshman guard Kelsi Jackson led the way scoring 20 points, 12 in the second half, while St. Martin’s and former Mississippi State signee Daphane White poured in 14 points to help the Mississippi Gulf Coast Lady Bulldogs defeat Coastal Alabama - South 66-52 in their home opener at the Weathers-Wentzell Center Tuesday night.