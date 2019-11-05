Jim Hood makes last-minute campaign stop in the Mississippi Delta

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Democratic candidate for governor Jim Hood spent time in the Mississippi Delta doing some last-minute campaigning.
Hood met with voters outside the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood Monday afternoon.
If elected, Hood would become the state’s first Democratic governor in 20 years.
He say’s it’s been a hard fought campaign, but he is ready to end the partisan bickering and get to work for Mississippi’s next generation.
Hood says he’s been campaigning on improving schools, providing healthcare access for everyone and building better roads. He expects the race to be tight.
He says his polls show him up by 4% in the race, with 12% of voters undecided.
He believes cross-over voters could be key to a victory come election day.
