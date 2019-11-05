Beautiful today... rain returns later this week

A cold front will approach us on Thursday, bringing higher rain chances. A few showers are possible in the morning, but we’ll have a higher chance in the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay in the mid 70s. Some rain may linger into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 50s, but we’ll only reach the 60s in the afternoon. Sunshine returns on Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s with highs in the 60s.