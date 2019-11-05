Beautiful today... rain returns later this week

It’s another gorgeous day! Highs will reach the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll stay quiet tonight. Lows will be in the mid 50s by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We may see a few more clouds.
A cold front will approach us on Thursday, bringing higher rain chances. A few showers are possible in the morning, but we’ll have a higher chance in the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay in the mid 70s. Some rain may linger into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 50s, but we’ll only reach the 60s in the afternoon. Sunshine returns on Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s with highs in the 60s.
