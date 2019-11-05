Arctic blast next week. Close call with first freeze?

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - An arctic blast of air is expected to invade the south for the week of Veterans Day. Freezing temperatures will be possible next week in Mississippi and it’ll be a close call with a freeze for the coast.
So far in November, the first four mornings of this month have been cooler than normal in the 30s and 40s. But this morning, on November 5, is much closer to normal in the 50s.
Expect mornings to stay near normal or perhaps warmer than normal in the 50s for the rest of this week.
We get our first cool down on Friday November 8. That one will send our mornings into the chilly 40s for this weekend. Upper 30s are not out of the question on Saturday morning and Sunday morning for areas north of I-10.
A large section of the eastern and southern United States, including South Mississippi, will likely see much cooler than normal temperatures early next week, according to an outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.
Coastal Mississippi will see some of its coldest air of the season starting next Tuesday November 12 as a more powerful arctic blast arrives. Morning temperatures are forecast to drop to the mid 30s on the coast, and perhaps lower 30s inland.
Temperatures that cold would lead to the possibility of frost on the mornings of Tuesday November 12 and Wednesday November 13. If temperatures are colder than expected and drop into the lower 30s, a light freeze would not be out of the question.
Warmer conditions are expected by next Wednesday November 14 with mornings back into the 40s and 50s.
While models agree on a huge cooldown next week, they disagree on exactly how cold. This is normal to see this amount of model disagreement since it is still so far out in the future.
As we get closer, confidence in freezing conditions next week may increase depending on the latest model trends. For at least two days in a row, computer models have consistently agreed on an arctic blast arriving next Tuesday. But, they differ on the fine details on exactly how cold our temperatures will become.
It happened just last year. We had our first freeze of the post-summer season on November 15.
Biloxi has seen temperatures of 32 degrees or colder as early as October 28, according to weather records dating back to 1893. On average, Biloxi tends to see its first freeze of the season around early December.
Looking at the last 4 years, Biloxi’s first freeze has been trending earlier and earlier. Four years ago, the first freeze wasn’t until New Year’s. Three years ago, it was before Christmas. Two years ago, it was two weeks after Thanksgiving. Last year, it was the week before Thanksgiving.
So the trend has been earlier and earlier with the date of our first freezes in recent years.
Brace yourselves, as they say, and plan on a big cooldown early next week with mornings in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.
And keep your eyes peeled in case the forecast calls for freezing temps. If temperatures are expected to drop to near or below 32 degrees, then cold weather alerts could be issued for our region due to dangerous conditions to pets and plants outdoors.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.