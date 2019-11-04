Voting on Nov. 5th: Who’s on the polls, where to go to vote, district maps, and more

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tuesday is Election Day and it’s a big year for Mississippi residents. Numerous statewide offices will be voted in on Nov. 5, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and more.
Here are a few other things to keep in mind as you prepare to head to the polls:
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.
Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov.
Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.
Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.
If you're unsure where to cast your ballot, you can find that information on the Mississippi Secretary of State's website. Just enter your home address into the Polling Place Locator found here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/pollinglocator/default.aspx
If you have not registered to vote, the deadline to do so has passed so you won't be able to cast a ballot in the general election this year. Click HERE to see if you’re registered to vote in Mississippi.
All Mississippians voting at the polls are required to show a photo ID card. Individuals voting in person by absentee ballot in person in the Circuit Clerk's office are also required to show a photo ID.
Eligible voters casting an absentee ballot by mail do NOT have to show a photo ID. Also, overseas and uniformed military voting by absentee ballot by mail, email or fax do not have to show a photo ID.
To cast an absentee ballot or vote early, contact the circuit clerk in your county. You can find where your circuit clerk is located here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/MSCountyElectionInfo/
Here is a list of the uncontested candidates that will appear on every ballot across the state:
Governor:
Jim Hood (D)
Tate Reeves (R)
Bob Hickingbottom (C)
David R. Singletary (I)
Lieutenant Governor:
Delbert Hosemann (R)
Jay Hughes (D)
Secretary of State:
Johnny DuPree (D)
Michael Watson (R)
Attorney General:
Jennifer Riley Collins (D)
Lynn Fitch (R)
State Treasurer:
Addie Lee Green (D)
David McRae (R)
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce:
Rickey L. Cole (D)
Andy Gipson (R)
Commissioner of Insurance:
Robert E. Amos (D)
Mike Chaney (R)
In addition to the candidates listed above, here is a list of the uncontested candidates that will appear on South Mississippi ballots:
Public Service Commissioner Southern District:
Dane Maxwell (R)
Connie Moran (D)
State Senate - District 40:
Angela Burks Hill (R)
Thomas Lehr (D)
State Senate - District 48:
Gary Fredericks (D)
Mike Thompson (R)
State Senate - District 50:
Scott Delano
Dixie Newman
State House of Representatives - District 105:
Matthew Daves (D)
Dale Goodin (R)
State House of Representatives - District 114:
Jeffrey S. "Jeff" Guice (R)
Tony Lawrence (I)
State House of Representatives - District 115:
Felix O. Gines (D)
Randall H. Patterson (R)
State House of Representatives - District 117:
Kevin W. Felsher (R)
Inez M. Kelleher (D)
State House of Representatives - District 122:
Brent Anderson (R)
Wendy McDonald (D)
Jackson County Board of Supervisors - District 2:
Melton Harris Jr. (D)
Lance Williams (R)
Jackson County Board of Supervisors - District 4:
Sean Thomas Alawine (D)
Troy Ross (R)
Jackson County Justice Court Judge - District 2:
Richard Biggs (R)
Sheila Jackson Osgood (D)
Harrison County Tax Assessor:
Paula Ladner (R)
Mario A. Lozana (L)
Harrison County Tax Collector:
David V. Larosa, Sr. (R)
Guy Hartness (I)
Harrison County Board of Supervisors - District 1:
Beverly Martin (R)
Donald Todd (L)
Harrison County Board of Supervisors - District 3:
Marlin R. Ladner (R)
Joseph B. Piernas, Sr. (D)
Harrison County Justice Court Judge - District 5:
Nick Patano (R)
Alphonso J. Gines (I)
Harrison County Constable - District 1:
Eugene Edmund Brezany, Jr. (D)
James B. Morgan (R)
Harrison County Constable - District 2:
Angel Kibler-Middleton (R)
Neill McInnis (I)
Hancock County Board of Supervisors - District 1:
Theresa M. Ryan (R)
Jefferson J. "Buster" Verdin IV (D)
David Yarborough (I)
Hancock County Board of Supervisors - District 2:
Greg Shaw (R)
Henry "Hank" Ward (I)
Hancock County Board of Supervisors - District 4:
Scotty Adam (R)
Thaddeus Collier (D)
Hancock County Justice Court Judge 2:
Brian S. Necaise (R)
Teresa Ehrlich (I)
Hancock County Justice Court Judge 3:
Eric C. Moran (R)
Lynn T. Smith (L)
Hancock County Constable 3:
Steven L. Saucier (D)
Paul Taylor (R)
Guy "Tater" Graham (I)
Pearl River County Sheriff:
David Allison (R)
John Tank Herring (I)
Pearl River County Board of Supervisors - District 1:
Russell Foster (R)
Donald Hart (D)
Jimmy Buckley (I)
Pearl River County Board of Supervisors - District 2:
Malcolm Perry (R)
John Ernest Stringer (D)
Pearl River County Justice Court Judge - North District:
Benjamin Breland (R)
Max Hardberger (I)
Joe Smith (I)
Pearl River County School Board - District 3:
Mark Herring
Tiffany Windham
George County Constable - District 2:
Jerry Havard Jr. (R)
A.T. "Tony" Holifield (I)
(R) - Republican
(D) - Democrat
(I) - Independent
(L) - Libertarian
(C) - Constitution
