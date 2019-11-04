WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at campaign rally for Tate Reeves

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Vice President Mike Pence is on the Coast lending his name and voice in support of Tate Reeves. Pence is visiting Biloxi to host a campaign rally in Biloxi for the Republican gubernatorial candidate.
The two-hour event was set to begin at noon. You can watch a live feed of the vice president’s speech on the WLOX Facebook page:
Supporters of Reeves lined up at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center to see Pence speak.
Reeves is the second-term lieutenant governor. He faces Democrat Jim Hood, who is the fourth-term attorney general. Two other candidates are running low-budget campaigns. The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited to two terms.
President Donald Trump is holding a rally Nov. 1 in the north Mississippi city of Tupelo. His son, Donald Trump Jr., campaigned with Reeves on Thursday at two events in Mississippi.
The president has also endorsed Reeves for governor.
