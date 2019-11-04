Santa makes appearance at Pascagoula River Audubon Center

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in Jackson County.
The Pascagoula River Audubon Center hosted a holiday open house on Sunday.
“The kids are so surprised, actually, we didn’t know Santa was going to be here," said visitor Kristen Smith.
Visitors admired the scenery and wildlife on the brisk Sunday afternoon.
“They’re enjoying mother nature. Mother nature is definitely putting on a show today; it’s gorgeous out," said manager Susan Stachowski.
“Just being in nature, it’s so nice and beautiful and peaceful. My kids get to see so many cool things," Smith said.
Inside the facility, people got holiday shopping ideas in the Hidden Heron Gift Shop while kids did arts and crafts.
People also stopped by the old Boy Scouts hut to pose for a picture with Santa.
“This is a great opportunity for children to go and start working on that wish list and make that nice list,” Stachowski said.
Parents like Katrina Kemp used the event to get their kids warmed up for the holidays.
“Last year, Zoey didn’t do so great with Santa. So we thought exposing her a little bit more to Santa before we got some official pictures would be good. We also really like it here at the Audubon Center," she said.
The Pascagoula River Audubon Center said people can find more holiday fun at Moss Point’s annual Christmas by the River event in December.
The open house was held in collaboration with Burnham’s Drugstore in downtown Moss Point.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.