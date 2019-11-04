Nonpartisan group offers free rides to election polls

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents can now schedule a free ride to go vote on election day Tuesday, November 5.
Mississippi M.O.V.E. is offering residents in the Gulfport, Jackson and metro Hattiesburg areas free rides to the polls to cast their ballot in the 2019 General Election.
If anyone needs a ride in these areas, they can call or text the dispatch line at 662-205-6683 with their name, pick up address, polling place and time frame for pickup.Arrangements can be made starting Monday, November 4.
Mississippi M.O.V.E. is a nonpartisan and non-profit organization. For more information on the organization, visit here.
Election polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
