Mississippians could help support new Historic Tax Credit Act

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The history of the Gulf Coast is part of what draws thousands of tourists to South Mississippi each year. As our cities continue to grow older, so do the buildings that have helped to keep the old town charm for which we are known so well.
“You know we have a lot of projects that are in the works, that people are considering, especially as we revitalize downtown. There’s a lot of older buildings there that we really want people to put money into and bring life back to these buildings," said Bill Raymond, Biloxi’s Historical Administrator.
Buildings that have been closed and even abandoned for years need quite a bit of money to get started. There’s a bill currently moving through the U.S. Senate to help with that.
“For citizens, developers, people who want to rehabilitate properties that qualify as historic properties, this is a great tax incentive to get that done. If they were on the edge of thinking of whether they wanted to do this or not, that’s gonna make a difference on how much money they’re spending," said Laurie Toups, Director of Gulfport Main Street.
As a reimbursable tax, the bill will now attempt to simplify the process of getting a historic tax credit. It will also increase the state’s credit percentage.
“This new bill that they’re introducing will increase that to 30%, the state portion from 20% to 30% and also make it a little bit easier," Toups said. That could already be making a difference to developers in Gulfport.
“The Markham Building, for instance, that’s one that definitely qualifies for it. The Centennial Plaza project qualifies for it. There’s another project on 27th Avenue in downtown Gulfport that qualifies for it. That particular piece of property was a mixed-use. It’s commercial and residential. So, it benefits everyone in so many different ways," Toups said.
For projects with rehabilitation expenses less than $3.7 million in Biloxi, which has so few historic sites left, this credit could help awaken remaining downtown areas that the city wants to see come alive once again.
“You know, because that’s part of telling the story of Biloxi. You know, you start losing your historic buildings and you could be Anytown, USA. We don’t want that. We want people to understand what Biloxi is and its unique character," Raymond said.
How can you help, you ask? If you are interested in making sure that this Historic Tax Credit referendum goes through, the Mississippi Main Street Association asks that you contact Sen. Roger Wicker or Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. The Mississippi Main Street Association suggests that individuals interested in helping in the effort ask their senator to “support and co-sponsor Senate Bill 2615, the Historic Tax Credit Growth and Opportunity Act.”
To call your senator, their numbers are as follows:
Sen. Roger Wicker: (202) 224-6253
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith: (202) 224-5054
