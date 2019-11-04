Long Beach celebrates Veterans Day early with festival and parade

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, Veterans Day was celebrated a little early in downtown Long Beach.
Hundreds of veterans, family and supporters came to the annual Veterans Day Festival and Parade.
It may be a short parade, but it goes a long way to say, “Thank you for your service.”
Michael Carman is a veteran, but he comes to this parade every year, not for himself, but for others.
“It’s a proud thing for me to come and watch the parade because all my friends are veterans,” he said. “It’s their day. It’s a great honor just to even be here because there are some people that are not.”
He thanks those who thank him.
“I’m proud of my community that they do show that we’re not forgotten,” he said.
Michael Elyea, who is an active duty at the Naval Construction Battalion Center, has the same feeling.
“Pride,” he said. “Pride that I’m able to experience this with my family and the local community cares enough to celebrate those accomplishments the veterans have made in the past.”
The parade featured the Long Beach High School marching band, plenty of military equipment and veterans in fancy rides.
Organizers said the festival grows every year as more military installations and groups get involved.
“It’s a good feeling that you see that there’s still some people in the country that seem to care about it - to kind of stand up for the country,” said veteran Samuel Turnage.
The event has been going on for years, but it has been under the direction of the Carnival Association of Long Beach for three years.
“We definitely feel like, especially living on the Coast, that our veterans are so important and our military is so important to us,” said CALB member Jennifer Glenn. “And they should be celebrated in everything we do. We like to have fun and try to give back, and we want to give back and say thank you to these people who’ve done so much for us.”
Besides the parade, veterans were treated to a free lunch on Town Green.
“You know, sometimes us veterans need to get together just to feel the appreciation and the love that we get from everybody else,” said veteran Wayne Golder. “It’s just great. I thank God for this. You know, it just makes me feel wonderful to get out here amongst the people. We all different stories we can share.”
Veterans Day is Nov. 11.
