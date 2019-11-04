Former Mississippi corrections officer pleads guilty to punching, kicking, stomping inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Mississippi corrections officer had pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting an inmate while serving at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.
Sharalyn McClain, 29, admitted that in May of 2016, she entered the cell of an inmate along with two other correctional officers, Reginald Brown and Shelly Griffith.
They then proceeded to punch, kick and stomp on the inmate while he laid face down on a mattress on the floor of his cell.
The officers wore boots while they attacked the inmate.
While they did this, McClain knew that he did not pose a threat.
“A correctional officer who unjustifiably assaults an inmate in his custody betrays the trust placed in those who hold positions of power and authority,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division.
Defendants Brown and Griffith previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the assault.
Brown has already been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Griffith is still awaiting sentencing.
McClain faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A sentencing date has been set for Feb. 7, 2020.
