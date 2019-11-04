Dry weather continues as the week begins

The sun rises an hour earlier than last week on this chilly Monday morning. Even though you’ll want a jacket for our chilly wake-up temperatures in the 40s, you may not need the jacket by this afternoon when our temperatures reach the seasonable upper 60s and lower 70s. Dry conditions are expected all day with partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and perhaps lower 70s. Thanks to the time change, keep in mind this will be the first dark drive home this evening for many of us with the sun setting an hour earlier than last week as well. So, use extra caution on roads this evening. Our next rain chance will arrive for the second half of the week as a cold front moves in. As of now, the most likely timeframe for wet weather this week in South Mississippi will be from sunset Thursday through noon Friday. This can change depending on the speed of the front as it approaches so stay tuned for updates.