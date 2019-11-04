Dixie Newman leads in District 50 Senate race going into special election

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Going into the re-vote for the District 50 Senate seat race between Scott Delano and Dixie Newman, Newman leads with 126 votes.
The re-vote was only ordered for five of the 16 precincts. So, the results from the 11 other precincts will remain the same and are as followed:
- Newman 2,287
- Delano 2,161
Voters in the five precincts will cast two ballots Tuesday:
- Saucier
- New Hope
- Howard Creek
- Margaret Sherry
- Biloxi #11 at the Donal Snyder Center
“In the five districts that have District 50, I’m actually running two separate elections in the same precinct. So, they have their own supplies, their [own] ballots, their own ballot scanning machines, so everything is totally separate,” explained Harrison County Election Commissioner, Carolyn Handler.
Handler says extra poll workers have been added to make sure everything runs smoothly.
“So, after the voter checks in at the general election table, they will check in at the District 50 table to see if they are eligible and they live in District 50, so that everyone has the opportunity to vote in that Senate race if they are eligible,” she explained.
It’s been one of the most watched races in South Mississippi.
Newman was declared the winner on the election night count on August 6, 2019 and again after a review and recount. Officials declared Newman won by one vote.
A special circuit court judge ordered a partial re-vote, which will be Tuesday, November 5.
