'A beacon of hope’: The Lighthouse gives airmen a place to connect

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With suicide rates climbing in the military, especially in the United States Air Force, leaders out at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi are working with servicemen and women to come up with a plan to help.
The solution is a resiliency center called The Lighthouse, which is set up at what was once the Larcher Boulevard Chapel.
The idea originated with Col. Heather Blackwell with the 81st Training Wing.
“We have two sets of airmen at Keesler, the tech school airmen who just came here from basic training from Lackland." They have a great community set up in the Triangle. My biggest concern was the permanent party airmen, my E-1 through E-4 who are on base and don’t have that ability to connect."
So working with the chaplain corp, Col. Blackwell set out to give those permanent party airmen a place to relax, connect, and hang out in their free time.
The Larcher Annex was turned over for the cause and shopping quickly began, with the servicemen and women picking out the things they thought would be a good fit.
The space quickly filled with furniture, a TV, gaming consoles, massage chairs, and a small kitchen area for snacks. The Lighthouse opened on Nov. 1 and is now providing a place where airmen can gather with their friends and find comfort with others who are also in need of a friend, a shoulder, or just want to goof off for a bit.
One of those is airman is Seth Haddix, who said The Lighthouse has become “a beacon of hope” and a great place to connect on several levels.
“I’ve been living in the dorms since April, about seven months, and I only knew a handful of people,” Haddix said. “So we told her we wanted a place where we could interact. Col. Blackwell came with the other leadership and we all sat down and talked about what they can do to help.”
The Lighthouse is a place that's not only a recreation center, but also a resiliency center for an age group that the numbers say makes up a large amount of those increasing Air Force suicide rates.
“We all take it very seriously,” Blackwell added. “These Airmen are our future, So to be able to transform the Larcher Chapel into the Lighthouse and for them to take ownership of it and create a space where they can go and connect, was very powerful.”
