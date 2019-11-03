Teddy Bridgewater struts with high school dance team during Saints’ bye week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While Who Dats may be missing the the Saints during their bye week, Saints players seem to be enjoying their much deserved break.
Teddy Bridgewater took advantage of the bye week and flew home to Miami, Florida to visit his alma mater Miami Northwestern High School and catch a football game.
While Bridgewater may have played football there, the school has recently become popular on social media for their dance team and their signature “Supa Strut” created by moderator and choreographer Traci Young.
While at Friday night’s football game, Bridgewater joined the dance team for their entrance into the stadium and gave his attempt at the “Supa Strut”. In the video you can hear Young hyping Bridgewater up as he marches with The Dynamic Dozen.
The dance team performed for the rest of the game with out Bridgewater unfortunately.
Young’s video of Bridgewater and her dance team has since been shared by the Saints and ESPN.
To see more videos of The Dynamic Dozen of Miami Northwestern High School and their “Supa Strut” you can visit Young’s Instagram page.
