Peter Anderson Festival continues for day two

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you missed the opening day for the 41 annual Peter Anderson Festival in downtown Ocean Springs, you still have one more day to participate!
Day two of the festival continues Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to come in to shop. Participants will find everything from pottery to paintings to jewelry and woodwork. The event will even feature local foods.
Several roads will be closed until Sunday evening.
Sections of Washington Avenue and Government Street will be blocked off and parts of Porter Avenue will be closed. Those streets will be closed to traffic from now until 7 p.m. Sunday. Festival organizers suggest participants use the Park n’ Ride service if attending the festival.
For more information on the festival, visit here.
