Fishing with Buddies offers fun outdoor excursion for people with special needs

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Fishing with Buddies is a new event that gives people with special needs a chance to test their angling skills out on the water.
"That’s what we do here on the Gulf Coast, everybody loves to fish,” said Mike Crawford, executive director of Mississippi Gulf Coast Buddy Sports.
The group headed out early Saturday morning, bundled up for the cold temperatures.
“We’re very blessed with this weather this morning. It’s a little chilly, but at least it’s not raining, so we’re happy,” Crawford said.
All equipment was free thanks to grants from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, Coast Electric Community Roundup, and Walmart.
Jennifer Resendez brought her son Niklas out to play.
"He’s been wanting to go fishing forever, so this is a really good thing for him. They’ve been getting into more sports and he’s loving it.”
When asked what he caught, Niklas responded, “A stingray.”
Twelve boats escorted fishers and volunteers into the Mississippi Sound to find the biggest catch. Parents said the event does more than just take the buddies fishing; it builds self-esteem.
“Confidence, giving him the ability to know that there are other kids like him, and it gives him the ability to feel like he’s part of a team,” Resendez said.
“People with special needs, they’re no different than you and I. They just want to go out and have fun,” Crawford said.
Buddies are already excited about the next chance to back on the water.
“I had fun, I enjoyed it and I want to catch some more fish,” said first-time fisher Ethan McGee.
The next Fishing with Buddies event will be Nov. 9 at the Harrison County Sheriff’s pond.
