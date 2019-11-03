Families rush to tag their trees for Christmas

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Yes. It’s time to pick out the Christmas tree.
This weekend kicked off the selection process by tying the tag.
At Gartman's Christmas Tree Farm in Harrison County, families flooded the fields to see which tree measured up to expectations.
It was a much better way to find a tree for the Milevesky family.
Last year, they were a little late in the search and finally found their tree at a gas station.
“Yeah, we’re not doing that anymore,” said Christina Milevsky of Pass Christian.
The weather was perfect for the search.
“Just seeing and being out here in sweatshirts and long sleeves, it’s nice,” she added. “And it’s going to be here before we know it.”
Her daughter, Isabelle, likened the search to another holiday.
“It’s kind of like a treasure hunt for eggs at Easter,” she said. “And you just look for them. And if it’s a good one, you’ll pick it, if there's no pink tag on it.”
This is a first for Lydia Cupp and family. Until this year, the presents were stacked under artificial trees, and she knows which one gets the ribbon.
“I kind of wanted a bushy tree,” she said. “But, I don’t want one that’s too tall, where the top bends over because of the ceiling. Like in one of the Christmas movies I’ve seen before.”
The experience is one she’s looking forward to doing again.
“It was fun and it smelled like pine,” Cupp said. “It’s good weather today, and it’s like really relaxing.”
Repeat business is what has kept Gartman’s Christmas Tree Farm going for 30 years.
“We’re just very, very grateful that our customers keep coming back,” said owner Danny Gartman. “We try to make them happy, and they definitely make us happy.”
Like Tanya Raverty of Picayune.
“They have beautiful trees. They last the whole season,” she said. “The family that runs this place is wonderful. They’re so helpful.”
Every year, she comes prepared with a measuring stick.
“To be exact to make sure you’re not having to take the top off of it, you want to bring the pole,” she said with a laugh.
Gartman said he has more than 1,500 trees available for selection, but he usually sells up to 500 before closing down the farm for the season.
