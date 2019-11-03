Bishop Roger Morin remembered by community as kind, gentle man

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hearts are heavy in South Mississippi as people prepare to say a final goodbye to Bishop Roger Morin this week.
He was a man who many admired and loved, and those who knew him have nothing but kind words to say about the former Biloxi bishop.
“His humor, and his good heart. He had a good heart that really went out to a lot of people, and we’ll all remember him and miss him," said James Corley. “It is a big loss, and what can you say other than he’ll be greatly missed.”
Bishop Morin died on a flight last week returning to Biloxi after vacationing with family in Massachusetts. He was 78. The news of his death was heartbreaking to Linda Hornsby.
“We lost Bishop Howze not too long ago, and kind of wasn’t ready to lose another one of our leaders, but it’s in God’s hands," Hornsby said.
So many have fond memories of Morin, who served the church from 2009 until his retirement in 2016. Martha Ebberman remembers him as regular customer at her restaurant Burger Burger.
“Enjoyed everything he ate. Loved him. Kind and gentle man. His favorite was shepherd’s pie, and his gumbo. He was very, very kind and gentle and loving," Ebberman said.
That kind and gentle spirit is why parishioners say he was loved by so many.
“And it just means a lot, I tear up thinking - he’s just a great leader, and great inspiration, wonderful inspiration," Hornsby said.
As people mourn the spiritual leader, they’re also celebrating his life and the legacy he leaves behind.
“His legacy of strong leadership is what I always will remember and just his kind-hearted nature. And I think that’s what I’ll remember most," said Jay Corley.
“We just want people like that to live forever, but he leaves behind a great legacy, a great inspiration in all of us, so he’ll always be in our hearts," Hornsby said.
A visitation and rosary for Bishop Morin will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral, located at 870 Howard Avenue in Biloxi. A funeral mass and burial will follow on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 a.m., at the cathedral.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.