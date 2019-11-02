Jury unable to reach verdict in trial for Long Beach doctor accused of illegal activity

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The trial for Dr. Robert A. Weimer ended in a mistrial Friday night. The jury was deadlocked on a verdict.
After a two week trial, the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict, and Weimer’s attorney, Michael Crosby, is satisfied with the result.
“After the DEA investigated the doctor for years... they bugged him surveyed him, put tracking devices on his car, went through his trash... I’m very pleased to walk out with no convictions,” he said.
Crosby said it was a tough fight, but he’s already preparing for a new trial.
“I have a lot to think about. It’s sufficient time to prepare for the next battle. It is a war,” he said. “It’s a war regarding a human life.”
A new trial is set for January 6, 2020.
Crosby says he feels really good going into a new trial.
Weimer faces 59 felony charges for illegally prescribing pain medication and sedatives and spending money from illegal activity. He is accused of distributing Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, Diazepam, Clonazepam and Carisoprodol outside of his professional practice dating as far back as 2014.
Crosby believes the evidence presented against his client just wasn’t enough.
“They didn’t hold anything back, and I had to remind the jury we’re not here because of allegations. We’re here for medical treatment of patients. The evidence is not competent,” Crosby explained.
The maximum penalty varies by count from not more than five years to not more than twenty years per count in prison and between a $250,000 fine and $1,000,000 fine per count.
WLOX will continue to provide new updates as this case continues.
