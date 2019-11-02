Sunny and cool this weekend

After a very chilly morning, we’ll warm up into the low 60s this afternoon. Plenty of sun is expected. It will be breezy today thanks to another cold front passing through by the afternoon. It will stay chilly and quiet tonight. Lows will be in the low 40s by Sunday morning. Remember to set your clocks back one hour tonight! Daylight Saving Time will end early Sunday morning.
More sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll be a little warmer on Monday with highs in the upper 60s. A bit more cloud cover is expected by Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be an increase in moisture from the Gulf. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out. However, rain chances remain low. Highs will be in the 70s.
We’ll have a small chance for rain on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front is expected by the end of the week, and this may bring a few more showers. High temperatures may drop into the 60s by Friday.
