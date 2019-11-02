Peter Anderson Festival marks huge weekend in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a huge weekend in Ocean Springs as the city gets ready to host one of the largest festivals in the southeast.
It’s the 41 annual Peter Anderson Festival!
The event kicks off Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. then again Sunday in the city’s downtown area. Tens of thousands of people are expected to come in to shop. Participants will find everything from pottery to paintings to jewelry and woodwork.
The event will even feature local foods.
Several roads will be closed during this weekend. Sections of Washington Avenue and Government Street will be blocked off and parts of Porter Avenue will be closed. Those streets will be closed to traffic from now until 7 p.m. Sunday. Festival organizers suggest participants use the Park n’ Ride service if attending the festival.
For more information on the festival, visit here.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.