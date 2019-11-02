Moss Point mentoring group hosts anti-bullying rally

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point organization is taking a stand against bullying.
You Deserve It Mentoring for Teens hosted its first anti-bullying fundraiser rally on Saturday. The event brought together local bikers as well as community and religious leaders to speak out against bullying.
There was also food, entertainment and games.
Donations from the rally will go toward building a teen center.
“It’s very important because we’re trying to save lives. We have realized that there is no place for the teens ages 13 to 21 to go and they’re getting into trouble, so we want to intervene and make a safe place for them to have their own,” said You Deserve It founder Katie Young.
The group hopes to start construction of the center sometime next year.
You Deserve It hosts programs for youth every Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church at 4100 Monarch Street in Moss Point.
For more information about the program or to donate to the construction of the teen center, visit the website or call 228-281-8982.
