Historical marker unveiled at Pascagoula church

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of St. Peter Baptist Church were full of joy Saturday as a historical marker was unveiled outside the church.
“Just to know that we’re recognized by the state of Mississippi at this juncture, in the history of this church," said church pastor William H. Marshall.
The marker lets everyone who passes by the church know they’re passing a piece of Mississippi history. It officially recognizes St. Peter as the oldest continuous African American church in the state.
“It’s a great opportunity for not only Pascagoula but Jackson County as well and our state. This is a state known marker, historic marker, today. So everyone in our state should know about it," said Jackson County supervisor Melton Harris.
The church is 200 years old, founded in 1819 by a freed slave. Brother Rogers with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History said it was an easy decision to award the marker as a way to tell part of the state’s African American history.
“African American history is American history, and for too long, we’ve overlooked some significant events in African American history, and this helps us to rectify that by erecting this marker today," Rogers said.
For long-time members of the church to be a part of that history is something they don’t take for granted.
“It’s just an awesome event to be able to take part in something that started over 200 years ago, and the 200 anniversary falls at a time that I’m still here," said Jerry Sims.
The church also buried a time capsule, filled with church programs, songbooks, photos and other items.
It's to be opened in 20 years in November 2038.
“We felt like it was important to capture the history, and to try to preserve it for those who are coming on after us, and behind us," said Ann Chapman.
Church leaders hope that by preserving the church’s story, it will serve as an inspiration to others for years to come.
“They may not see another 200 years, as we didn’t for a long time, but certainly it will be blessed by the faith that we tried to show unto them," Marshall said.
The church will continue its 200th anniversary celebrations on Sunday with a special service beginning at 3 p.m.
