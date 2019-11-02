Family and friends attend memorial service for victim of Hard Rock collapse

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At the Household of Faith Worship Center in New Orleans East Saturday, Frank Wimberly Jr. spoke with FOX 8 before heading into his brother’s memorial service.
“My brother didn’t deserve this. I don’t think anybody deserves this," said Wimberly.
“For me, I think I’m trying to show strength to be there for my mom and my dad, but I have my moments.”
Quinnyon Wimberly was a licensed plumber and supervisor working at the Hard Rock construction site on the day it collapsed. His brother says the national attention to the story and his brother’s death has been difficult to deal with, but it’s given them a chance to shed light on who he was.
“He’s a go-getter. It didn’t matter what obstacle or how many times he got knocked down. That’s one thing I admired about him. He was my younger brother but I think he had more strength than I did."
Wimberly says he and his family are of course not happy that his brother’s remains are still inside the collapsed construction site, but they’re dealing with it in the best way they know-how.
“It’s heartbreaking every day because we’re hoping and praying every day that they get his body out,” said Wimberly. "It’s been since it happened October 12th.”
Wimberly says the uncertainty is concerning for the family, but they’ve been in constant contact with the city on any new developments.
“My mother spoke with the mayor Friday and the city of New Orleans, whether it’s Chief Ferguson or the mayor or the fire chief, they’ve been there. They’ve been very open. And I know some of the things they’ve told us we may not want to hear, but they’ve been very open.”
While Quinnyon now leaves behind a fiancee and two children, his older brother says he’ll make sure that they want for nothing.
"And as far as I’m concerned I have three sons now. I’m gonna make sure that I step up and they have what they need.”
