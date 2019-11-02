Biloxi Schools earns ‘Award of Excellence’ for 3rd straight A rating

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi School District joins 30 other state school districts to celebrate excellence in education.
On Friday afternoon, the Biloxi School District accepted the Award of Excellence for earning an 'A' rating for three years in a row.
“We have 31 that received an A; we had 19 last year,” said State Superintendent Carey Wright. “We have a lot to be proud of here in Mississippi.”
Students at Biloxi High School listened as state and local officials congratulated them on their achievements.
Wright pointed out Mississippi’s continued growth in education.
“We are number one for gains in fourth grade reading and math, number four in the nation for our gains in eighth grade reading. In fact, we were the only state in the United States that gained three out of four areas. Most of the national scores went down," Wright said.
Biloxi Schools Superintendent interim Larry Drawdy attributes much of the success to staff and a smart student body.
“We have such a diverse population that we have to put forward an educational program that will meet the needs of the students, not just here in Biloxi but nationally and worldwide," said Drawdy. “They’ve done an outstanding job.”
