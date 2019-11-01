Turning history into creations fashioned in rare wood

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of craftspeople and artists, many from the Gulf Coast, will be set up at this weekend’s Peter Anderson Festival.
Woodworker Dan Finerman is known nationally for what he calls his postal banks, and he’s a regular at the festival.
Finerman can be found in his South Mississippi shop making a unique creation he calls postal banks.
He finds doors off historic post boxes and makes the wooden frame.
“After it’s been worked and hand waxed and the door put on you get the finished product,” said Finerman.
Finerman finds exotic woods on trips across the country. All have incredible color and grain.
“I have wood like buckeye burl. I have some cocobolo. It’s from South America,” Finerman said.
It’s the doors that really make these postal banks so collectible. They come from every corner of America and, in some cases, hold important historical value.
“I’ve got some Civil War doors, some real old ones. It wasn’t a post office then. It was a general store. Who owned the general store was the Post Master. Those doors are rare,” Finerman said.
Finerman calls his business Lone Wolf Woodworks. You’ll find him at the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs this weekend. He brings his postal banks to craft shows and festivals around the U.S. That’s how he has made connections to discover the postal doors. The doors are becoming real treasures because there are fewer and fewer of them. He enjoys the hunt, the road trips and those he meets along the way.
“I go to Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Florida. I travel all over doing shows and looking for doors. They’re getting harder and harder to find. I’ve made a living doing this and it’s fun. I like meeting people on the road,” according to the woodworker.
Look for Dan Finerman at the Peter Anderson Festival in Ocean Springs Saturday and Sunday. He’ll also be participating in the Three Rivers Art Festival in Covington, Louisiana, on Nov. 9 and 10.
