Ripple in the Bay serves 1,000 meals to raise money for Bay St. Louis groups

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis Rotary Club is sending a ripple of kindness through the city through the love of food.
On Friday afternoon, volunteers served up meals of jambalaya, a roll, and bread pudding during the third annual event. People were welcome to buy their food for $10 and eat in the Bay St. Louis Community Hall. Those who ordered 10 plates or more could opt to have their food delivered.
The Silver Slipper Casino Hotel donated 1,000 plates of jambalaya for the event.
Volunteers also paid it forward and gave free meals to first responders and the Hancock County Seniors Group.
“All of these senior citizens are my family, that’s why I come out. I enjoy being around good people," said Jimmie Scott.
“My favorite part is when you say thank you, you look at their face and it’s such a pleasure," added Anniela Carracedo, a rotary exchange volunteer from Venezuela.
Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the K9 Unit of Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, CASA of Hancock County and King’s Kitchen.
