Reports: US launches review of China-owned video app TikTok

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) later in October asked for the U.S. intelligence community to assess national-security risks of TikTok and other Chinese-owned content platforms in the U.S. They said that while TikTok says it stores U.S. user data in the U.S., the company must still adhere to Chinese law on supplying information to the government. Such accusations have also been leveled against other Chinese companies, including Huawei.