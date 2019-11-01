Pres. Trump makes stop in Tupelo ahead of Miss. Governor race

TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - Days before Mississippi’s gubernatorial election, President Donald Trump will be in Tupelo for a rally.
Attendees said they lined up outside the arena as early as 3 a.m., despite the near-freezing temperatures.
Last year, Trump visited the city to campaign for Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. Now he's back for gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves.
Trump will host his Keep America Great rally at BankCorp South Arena Friday night ahead of Reeve's battle with Attorney General Jim Hood for Mississippi Governor.
Trump has previously endorsed Reeves on Twitter--a move Republicans believe will hep Reeves.
"The president's going to talk about good conservative leadership and how having Republicans in office at every level, in all the statewide offices benefits the voters and the people of Mississippi," Republican National Committee member Marc Lotter said.
Democrats think voters are more focused on issues than high-profile appearances.
"This race for me is not about the president coming to Mississippi or not coming to Mississippi. This race is about the people of Mississippi," Democratic candidate for Mississippi Attorney General Jennifer Riley Collins said.
Hood will also be in Tupelo, hosting a press conference at 1 p.m.
President Trump's event kicks off at 7 p.m.
